Robert B. Davis

Robert Branson Davis, 96, of Welaka, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his home following an extended illness. He was born in Nelsonville, OH to Branson and Ruth Davis. Robert was a 1943 graduate of Nelsonville High School. He then served honorably in the US Navy and was stationed on the USS Gardiners Bay during WWII. Robert had worked as a control room operator for Columbus and Southern (now AEP) in Ohio for 30 years as well as JEA for 5 years, retiring at the age of 65.
Robert remained very active throughout his life. He was inventive and was always exceptionally good at fixing things. Years ago, Robert invented a tornado detector which was later patented.
He was a caring and compassionate man who loved to rescue animals. His daughter, Mary, recalls her dad bringing all kinds of animals that needed care. Robert once raised a racoon, a baby squirrel and rehabilitated a hawk that would return periodically to visit.
Robert was of the Christian faith. He was baptized in the Mennonite Church and in his later years attended several local Baptist churches.
He is preceded in death by his son, Robert Michael Davis, parents, Branson and Ruth Davis, stepdaughter, Tina L. Smith, siblings, Kenneth Davis, Bernard Davis, Joe Davis, Eileen Houck, half-brother, Harold, infant siblings, Margie and David Davis, as well as grandson, Bryan Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Molly Davis of Welaka, daughter, Mary Daugherty (Terry) of Ohio, stepchildren, Derek Christian (Jessica Jones) of Palm Coast, Linda Ross (Mark) of Satsuma, Mark Christian (Hope) of Williamson, WV, Johnny R. Moore of Warfield, KY, and Jimmy Christian (Debbie) of Georgetown, KY, sister, Carol Sue Spaulding (Paul) of West Virginia, grandchildren, Tammy Vanscoy, Jeff Daugherty (Sarah), Steven Daugherty (Erin), Christopher Davis, Tyler Christian, Kacey Christian, Misty Jessee (TJ), Kyla Smith (Dan), Christian Ross, Bryant Smith, Amanda Christian, Megan Christian, Matthew Christian (Kaitlyn), Jimmy Moore (Cassie) and Cecil Moore, as well as numerous great grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, 7 nieces, a nephew and other extended family members.
Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Johnson-Overturf Chapel with Bro. Mark Ross officiating. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Welaka with military honors rendered by the US Navy. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1:00 pm until time of services.
Services will be livestreamed and can be accessed using the following link: https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1657646750195530
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Robert’s Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com .
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka, FL.
