MILLFIELD — Robert B. Quebman III, 53, of Millfield, passed away July 5, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 11, 1965. Robert was a known musician in the Athens area. He was a graduate of Miami of Ohio.
He is survived by a daughter, Aleda Grace (Gabe Carr) Quebman of Athens; two sons, Aaron (Keisha) Quebman of Cincinnati and Alex Harris of Columbus; his mother, Linda Dennis (Bill) Fulton of Cincinnati; two brothers, Brenden Greve and Brian (Angie) Quebman, both of Cincinnati; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert B. Quebman Jr.; and a brother, Brent Quebman.
A memorial service will be held at the Dairy Barn in Athens on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 7-10 p.m. All are invited to attend this celebration of Rob’s life.
Arrangements were handled by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
