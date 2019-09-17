DELAWARE — Robert "Bob" Russell, 92, of Delaware, died Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence.

Born Feb. 24, 1927 in New Albany, he was married to the late Eileen (Cherrington) Russell.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at William Street United Methodist Church, 24 W. William St., Delaware. Lunch will immediately follow.

