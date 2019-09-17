DELAWARE — Robert "Bob" Russell, 92, of Delaware, died Aug. 14, 2019, at his residence.
Born Feb. 24, 1927 in New Albany, he was married to the late Eileen (Cherrington) Russell.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at William Street United Methodist Church, 24 W. William St., Delaware. Lunch will immediately follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.