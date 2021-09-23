Glouster - Robert Bryan Buchman Sr. went to be with our Lord & Savior on Sept. 21, 2021.
Robert was a wonderful loving man who loved with his whole heart and had such passion for Jesus. Robert's greatest desire was to see his entire family saved and serving Jesus.
In his lifetime he was a proud United States Air Force Veteran, an ironworker, Murray City firefighter, a canopy builder, a construction worker, a pastor and member of the Word of Life Fellowship in Hollister, and was a member of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railroad. His greatest accomplishment was being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Dorothy Buchman; sisters, Deanna Dotson, Carol Easterling, and Jeanne Bruce; and brothers, Johnny, Michael, and Larry Buchman.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diana; daughter, Lisa (Vern) Fierce; son, Robert Jr. (Rolanda) Buchman; grandchildren, Tessa (Cody) Hill, Connor & Abby Fierce, Matthew (Aleigha) Buchman, Grace, Riley, & Kolton Buchman; great-grandchildren, David & Sophia Hill, and Gracyn & Everett Buchman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, and great-great-nephews; his spiritual best friends & brothers in Christ, Larry Wolfe & Larry Butcher; and special cousin Kristy who called Robert "not Clarence". They had a special and funny bond.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home Murray City, Ohio with Larry Wolfe officiating. Burial will be in Hollister Cemetery Hollister, Ohio. A Military graveside service will be held by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling Hours will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to time of service at the funeral home. The family recommends that visitors wear masks.
The family suggests donations can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
Robert Buchman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.