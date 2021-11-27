Malta - Robert Leighton Burdette Jr. was a loving husband, uncle, brother, and son. Chef Bobby as he was known to many for his famous restaurant, The Boondocks BBQ & Grill have been owned and operated by him and his wife Maria for the last 13 years.
B.J. was raised in Glouster, Ohio. He went to Trimble High School where he played football and ran track. He joined the Ohio Army National Guard where he served proudly. He attended Hocking College and Ohio University earning degrees in both Culinary Arts and Business. He married his forever love on May, 10 2008. They started their restaurant together and he quickly became the chef we all know and love today. He was a member of the VFW, Farm Bureau and American Legion.
B.J. is survived by his wife, Maria (Wilson) Burdette; mom, Marilyn McClellan; sister, LaDonna Burdette; nieces and nephews, Catrina, Waylon, Amelia, Launna, Jackson and Zachary; Maria's family, Mark and Cindy Wilson, Anne (Jon) Powell, Andrea (Andrew) Irwin, and Casey Wilson; grandparents, Jerry & Azcal Wilson, and Louise Rucker
He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Leighton Burdette Sr.; his grandparents, Kenneth and LaDonna McClellan, Thomas and Marjorie Burdette and Mike Rucker.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Trimble Athlete Boosters or The Morgan Athletic Boosters. Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28 at Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday. He will be laid to rest in Wilson Family Cemetery with Military Honors by Post 24 American Legion of McConnelsville. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.miller-huck.com. Robert Burdette, Jr.
