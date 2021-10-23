Columbus - With great sadness, the family of Robert L. Butcher Jr. announce his passing on Oct. 17, 2021, at OSU East Hospital after battling complications from COVID-19. Robert, known as "Robby," by his close family and friends was born May 21, 1957, in Athens, OH. He is the son of Mrs. Dessie Workman of Stewart, OH and the late Robert L. Butcher, Sr. He was 64 years old.
A graveside service celebrating Robby's life will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Coolville Fairview Cemetery on Tommy Bond Road in Coolville, OH. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Robert Butcher
