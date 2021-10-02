Robert Dupler

Nelsonville - Robert E. Dupler, 61, of Nelsonville entered into his Heavenly home on September 30, 2021, at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio. He was born December 4, 1959, in Nelsonville to Ronald B. Dupler and Shelby J. Swank Dupler.
He is survived by his spouse of 41 years, Tracey L. Lowery Dupler; daughters, Tara Dupler (Jay Smathers) of Nelsonville and Amy (Michael) O'Nail of Nelsonville. He cherished his time spent with his grandchildren, Connor (Bailee) McQuade, Kylee McQuade, Christian Call, Collin, Emiline, and Gunner O'Nail. They were truly his pride and joy. Also surviving is his mother, Shelby Dupler of Nelsonville; brothers, Steve (Trisha) Dupler of Zanesville, Mark Dupler of Zanesville, and Don Dupler of Nelsonville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Gary and Barbie Carter of Nelsonville.
He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, David Dupler; and a sister, Christy Dupler.
Bob wore many titles in the community throughout his life. After graduating from Nelsonville York High School in 1978, he went to work for his family-owned business. Upon his father's retirement in 2007, Bob and Tracey took over the business where they currently sold mobile home parts and supplies and country cabins.
Bob attended the Buchtel United Methodist Church. He had a passion for the area youth where he shared his faith and witness of Christ's love by driving the church bus at the Nelsonville Church of the Nazarene for many years. He also served on the Ward Township and Nelsonville Fire Departments along with many years of service on the Carbon Hill Water Association. Bob was also a member of the Old Timer's Baseball Association and shared his passion for baseball with his beloved father and brothers.
Bob was a remarkable individual that had a huge heart. He wore so many titles in the community but by far, his favorite was husband, father and grandfather. He is irreplaceable and will be missed by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at the Carbon Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. There will be a viewing at the Cemetery at 1 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Buchtel United Methodist Church, PO Box 230, Buchtel, OH 45716. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Robert Dupler
