Nelsonville - Robert "Bob" Emerson Boggs, Sr., age 69 of Nelsonville, died Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021, at his home. Born March 18, 1952, in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles Everett Boggs and Faye E. Young Boggs.
He attended Athens High School and was a truck driver for several area companies. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in Germany. He was a member of VFW Post 7174 (Past Commander), K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and AMVETS Post 76 all of Athens. He enjoyed his family and friends as well as his pet companions, Sissy and Heidi.
Robert is survived by two daughters, April Boggs of New Marshfield and Lucinda Boggs and her partner, Kenneth Scherer of Nelsonville; two sons, Robert Boggs, Jr. of New Marshfield and Jesse (Vanessa) Boggs of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, Justin, Ella, Rylie, December, Isadora, K.J., Dominic and Hunter; two sisters, Belinda (Tim) Layne of Prospect Hill, NC and Nora (Jeff) Wallace of Athens; and a brother, Carroll Boggs of Dillon, MT.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, James and Charles Boggs. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Robert E. Boggs, Sr.
