NELSONVILLE — Ronald A. Herbert, 68, of Nelsonville, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center.
Born April 23, 1951 in Columbus, he was the son of the late John David and Betty Ruth Hickman Herbert. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Germany during the Vietnam Era. Ron enjoyed traveling, especially to the Caribbean, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by a son, Ronald A. (Mary) Herbert Jr. of Albany; a daughter, Arialle Mulford (Blake Fouts) of Bishopville; grandchildren, Kendall, Gatlin and Gunnar Herbert, Karissa Barstow and Raelyn Porter; great-grandchildren, Liam and Lucas Herbert; a brother, Tom (Darlene) Herbert of Jacksonville; two sisters, Sue Toole of Ashville and Peg (Boo) Sabo of Redtown; two sisters-in-law, Kelly Herbert of The Plains and Mary Herbert of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, John and Dave Herbert; and a special dog, Diezel.
Because Ron did not want anybody to miss work on his behalf, his wishes were to be cremated with no services observed.
Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
