Robert Horel

Athens - Robert Edwin "Bob" Horel died on Feb. 10, 2022 in Athens. He was born In 1931 at Plainfield, NJ to Charles W. and Josephine M. Horel.
Following high school graduation in 1949, Bob began employment as a clerk with the Federal Bureau of Investigation at Newark. He was drafted into the Army in 1952 and served with a military police company in Frankfurt, Germany, returning to FBI employment in 1954. He also began evening studies at Rutgers University and was awarded a bachelor of arts degree in 1962. He thereafter applied for the FBI Special Agent position and was sent for training at Quantico VA. He subsequently had assignments at Charlotte and Fayettville, NC; Chicago and Rockford, IL; Cincinnati, Athens and Columbus. Bob worked several months on special assignment in 1964 investigating the murder of three civil rights workers at Philadelphia and Meridian, Mississippi. He retired from the FBI in 1985. He worked as bailiff for the Athens Municipal Court for five years before again retiring.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years (married 1968), Sharon L. Horel, who had been employed by the FBI at Chicago IL. They have one son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Dr. Christine and grandsons, Max and Leo who were the delights of their lives.
Bob was the eighth of 11 children and is survived by sisters, Winifred and Marion and brothers, George and Edward.
He was predeceased by brothers Charles, Alfred, Harold and Arthur and sisters Josephine and Constance.
After retiring from municipal court, Bob became an active volunteer with the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway at Nelsonville. Over the next 15 years, Bob served the railway in a variety of capacities including president, board chairman, vice president, trustee and conductor; oversaw restoration projects and building and track construction; wrote grant proposals and the railway newsletter. He saw the railway grow in annual ridership from 13,000 to nearly 40,000 and become the #1 tourist attraction in Athens County.
He was a member of Albany Lodge 723, F&AM, where he served as Master in 1977 and 1978. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Athens County Shrine Club.
Bob and Sharon were avid western square dancers and were members of the Athens Allemanders until 1996, when the club disbanded, at which time they joined the Belles & Beaus Club in Pomeroy and continued dancing. They were also dedicated antiquers and regularly attended auctions in search of rare or unusual items.
A memorial service may be held in New Jersey at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital or Aladdin Shriner's Hospital Association for Children.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Robert Horel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.