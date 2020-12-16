ATHENS – Robert H. Hudnell, 78, Athens, passed away Dec. 14, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Born Dec. 7, 1942, in Columbus, he was the son of Carolyn Knapp Hudnell of Hebbardsville and the late Haze L. Hudnell. He retired from the State of Ohio Highway Patrol.
He is survived by his wife, Lyle Ann Skinner Hudnell; children, Robyn (Scott) Ingram of Logan, Tracy (Tom) Yokham of Lakeland, FL., and Sam Hudnell of Cannanville; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Morris of Lancaster and Dayna Goin of Albany; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, David H. Hudnell; and a brother-in-law, David Goin.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at Athens Memory Gardens with Samuel H. Hudnell officiating. No visitation will be observed.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
