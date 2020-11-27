ATHENS – Robert Johnson III, 13 days, of Athens, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Ohio Health O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. Born Nov. 4, 2020 in Athens he was the son of Robert Johnson, Jr. and Kelly Richardson.

