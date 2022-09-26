Shade - Robert Allen Jones, 71 of Shade, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at his home. Born February 16, 1951 in Pomeroy, he was the son of the late Robert Lloyd and Patricia Marie Ackerson Jones.
A 1969 graduate of Meigs Local High School, he would go on to become an expert welder then to later own and operate his own excavating business. He was always known to appreciate a hard days work and could solve any problem which may face him on his jobs. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and would often cut timber with them. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved riding trapping, hunting, fishing, cooking and grilling, collecting guns and knives, and riding horses and dirt bikes.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 53 years, Kimberly; three children, Allison Jones-Cooper, Robert Joseph Jones, Amy (George) Sheffer; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, James Malcolm "JJ" Jones; and his dog and little buddy, Bandit.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his two sisters, Jackie Roush and Carolyn Korn.
A memorial service will be 11AM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Robert Jones
