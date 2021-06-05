Amesville - Robert "Butch" L. Withem, 69, of Amesville, OH, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Doctor's Hospital West, Columbus, OH. He was born Nov. 7, 1951, to Helen J. Simons Withem of Amesville, Ohio, and the late Bobie Lee Withem. Butch was a lifelong resident of Amesville.
Butch graduated in 1970 from Federal Hocking High School. He also attended Tri-County Vocational Program with a focus in Accounting. Early in his career, Butch was employed in the oil production business. Butch was later employed as the Supervisor of Transportation at Federal Hocking School District. He also served as a volunteer member with the Ames-Bern Fire Department for a period of time. For the last twenty years, Butch served as Director of Facilities and Transportation for the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities (ACBDD). He worked with great passion and dedication to ACBDD and the amazing individuals they serve. He believed in hard work and was a man with grit.
Butch is survived by his mother; his son, Chris (Deborah) Withem; his daughter, Amanda (Brian) Monds; five grandchildren, Olivia Withem, Maleah Monds, Owen Monds, Olivia Monds, and Aidan Monds; a sister, Kathy (Lee) VanDyke and a brother, Jeffrey (Lynn) Withem; and a special friend, LeeAnn Howery.
At Butch's request, no funeral will be held. Jagers & Sons Funeral Home has arranged cremation. A time of remembrance to share stories and express condolences amongst family and friends will be planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Athens County Board of Development Disabilities, 801 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701. Butch had a special place in his heart for individuals with developmental disabilities and greatly enjoyed the relationships he made. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Robert L. "Butch" Withem
