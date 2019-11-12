CHILLICOTHE — Robert L. Fick, 91, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Story Point of Grove City, following an extended illness.
He was born Jan. 28, 1928 in Nelsonville, the son of William and Zuretta (Fellum) Fick. On Aug. 8, 1954, he married Martha Jo “Martie” Betts who preceded him in death on Jan. 5, 2016. They shared 62 years together.
Surviving are daughters, Debbie (Don) Funk of London and Bettsy Fick of Grove City; a son, Rob (Sandy) Fick of Italy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Myrtle Wharton, Virginia Hawkins and Anita Wolfe, all of Nelsonville.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea. He was a supervisor with Columbus and Southern Electric/AEP, retiring with 36 years of service. A member of Trinity U.M. Church, he was an avid sports fan, a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed golf. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, with Rev. Euggle Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends at the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assocation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
