THE PLAINS — Robert L “Fish” “Colonel Klink” Cline Sr., age 84, of The Plains, Ohio, passed away Nov. 27, 2018 at Hickory Creek Nursing Home, The Plains, Ohio.
Robert was born April 16, 1935 in Chauncey to Balta Cline and Phyllis Cunningham Cline. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict; member of the American Legion Post 21 in Athens; was the head of the Honor Guard at Post 21; member of the 40-8; member of the Athens VFW Post 3477; and a lifetime member of The Plains VFW.
Surviving are his son, Robert Cline, and husband, Thomas E. Steenrod Jr. of Nelsonville; daughters, Becky Drescher of Nelsonville, Rhonda Varner of Nelsonville, Heather Spivey of St. Petersburg, Florida, and Nancy Jo of Texas; granddaughter Jenna; sisters, Theresa Stalder of Florida, and Linda Lovsey of Maryland; nephew Keegan; and nieces, Lori Lisa, Lana, and Tanya Lynn.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife Lillie Mae Cline; and brothers, Rodney Cline and Tom Cline.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery, New Marshfield, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
