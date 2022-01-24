McArthur - Robert Willis McClelland, 96, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his home in McArthur, Ohio. He was born March 17, 1925, near Laurelville, Ohio, son of the late Pearl and Mary (Diehl) McClelland.
He was a1943 graduate of Laurelville-Perry High School. Robert worked for the Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation at the compressor stations in Mt. Sterling and McArthur and retired as the Athens area supervisor in 1987 with a total of 40 years of service. He was a member of The United Methodist Church in McArthur where he was involved in many church ministries until failing health did not allow him to participate.
Robert was married to Donna (Thornton) McClelland on June 19, 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage shortly before Donna passed in 2019.
He is survived by his children, Belinda Peters of Fairfield, Diana (James) Eberts of Hamden and Tammy (Doug) Dolphin, Kettering; grandchildren, Cynthia (Russell) Kirkham of Anchorage, Alaska, Kristin (James) Whitt of West Chester, Gavin (Rachal) Peters of Madeira, Jamie (Aaron) Collins of Wellston, Aaron (Katie) Eberts of Jackson, Dylan Dolphin of Dayton, Carleigh (Daniel) Donahue of Dayton and Megan (Aran) Dolphin of Madrid, Spain; and great grandchildren, Kaylin Kirkham, Seamus Kirkham, Ethan Whitt, Toby Whitt, Camden Peters, Samuel Peters, Elijah Peters, Caleb Collins, Abigail Collins, Daxton Eberts, Olivia Eberts, Grady Eberts and the expecting birth of Megan and Aran's baby in June.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife and brothers and their wives, Merwin (Dorothy) McClelland, Kenneth (Rosemary) McClelland; granddaughter Rachel Eberts; son-in-law George Peters.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, January 31, 2022, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Jim Eberts officiating. Interment will be in Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, one hour prior to the service.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is requesting that masks be worn during the visitation and funeral service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Vinton County Gideons (Bibles), P.O. Box 559, McArthur, OH 45651.
The family greatly appreciates all the loving care provided by Diana Prichard, Ron Ritchie, Heartland Hospice, and Dr. Jose DeJesus.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com Robert McClelland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.