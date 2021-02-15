Robert Mingus

Robert J “Bob” Mingus passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, OH. Born Sept. 1, 1924 in Truetown, OH to J. Wiley Mingus and Hattie (Hanning) Mingus. Bob was 96 years old at the time of his death.
Bob was a 1942 graduate of Chauncey Dover High School where he excelled as a pitcher for the championship baseball team. He was drafted into the US Army and was in the 3rd wave of soldiers that landed at Utah beach in Normandy on D-Day. He and his unit fought through the hedgerows in France, survived the bitter winter in the Hϋrtgen Forest in Germany, fought at the Battle of the Bulge and liberated the prisoners held at Dachau concentration camp. Bob was awarded a Purple Heart for wounds he received in the line of duty.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, J. Wiley and Hattie Mingus; brothers, James, Jack, Glen and Clell Mingus, former wife, Mary Pedigo; and grandson, Andrew Everett.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Mingus of Athens; his youngest brother, Richard Mingus of Albany; son, Robert W. Mingus (Vicky) of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Rebecca Galvin of Athens; step-son, Tom Everett (Tina Triplet) of New Lexington; step-daughter, Aimee Everett (Joe Wyome) of Northwood, OH; step-daughter, Jennifer Dillie (Terry) of Athens.
Bob is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a member of the Albany Masonic Lodge, Athens County Shrine Club, Knights of the York Cross of Honour and Athens Commandery #15. Bob retired from the Athens Post Office in 1984 and then worked as an inspector for the Weights and Measures office for Athens County for several years.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the VA Medical Center for their thoughtful care of Bob during the last year and a half of his life. Given Bob’s love of animals, the family welcomes donations to the Athens County Humane Society (PO Box 765, Athens, OH 45701) as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Due to COVID concerns a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements. you may sign his register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
