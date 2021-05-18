Athens - Robert Joseph Mingus, 96, Athens, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021.
Memorial Services will be Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home with John Hanning officiating, the family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
A Military Graveside Service by Albany VFW Post 9893, and K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion, will follow at Alexander Cemetery. Robert Mingus
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Mingus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.