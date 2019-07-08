MURRAY CITY — Robert L. North, 74, of Murray City, passed away on July 6, 2019, at the Pickering House, Lancaster.
Robert was born Nov. 14, 1944 in Murray City to Lloyd C. North and Ruth E. Gill. He was a pillar of the Murray City community as a restaurant owner, fire department chief and a founder of the Murray City Hall of Fame Festival. He retired from E.C. Babbert Inc. His greatest hobby was as a creative woodworker.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ramona (Robson) North; his children, Mathew, Melissa, Dennis and Shaun; grandchildren, Ciara, Cody, Nick, Brooke, Ethan, Alysa, Evan, Maya, Lia, Mario, Emmet and Camila; a great-grandchild, Evelyn; and sisters, Peggy, Penny and Karen.
It was Robert’s wish to not have funeral services. His family will be celebrating his life together.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
