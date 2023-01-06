Murray City - Robert Pancake, age 70, of Murray City, Ohio, passed away January 3, 2023 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Robert was born February 9, 1952 in Bailey Run, Ohio to Raymond Pancake and Helen Sanborn Pancake. He was a former board member of TRAO; was Assistant Fire Chief of the Murray Fire Department; member of The Trimble Masonic Lodge; member of the Murray City Eagles; and was owner of Valley View Auto Parts in Nelsonville.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years Rosemarie Pancake; brother Carl (Betty) Pancake of Buchtel; sisters, Wanda Pancake of Pancake Rd. and Peggy (Jim) Richards of Glouster; sister-in-law Teena (Ben) Blackburn of Carbon Hill; brother-in-law Richard Lanning of New Lexington; nephew Curt (Cindy) Pancake of Nelsonville niece Barbie Richards of Glouster; nephew Jimmy Richards of Glouster; special nieces like daughters Audra Huddy of Nelsonville, Kasee Lanning of Carbon Hill; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; baby sister Jean Marie; niece Misty Wilson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00P.M., Saturday January 7, 2023 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Trace Huddy officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed 10:30am-1pm Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Athens County Humane Society or to the Hocking County Humane Society.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.