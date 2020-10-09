CHAUNCEY – Robert Wayne Piper, 73, of Chauncey, passed away early, Oct. 7, 2020 at his home. Born Dec. 21, 1946, he was the son of the late Robert and Phyllis Sagraves Piper.
Robert was always a hard worker spending nearly 30 years as a truck driver. He was a loyal man who never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He had a heart of gold and was an amazing father who will be missed.
He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Barbara; six children, Brenda Moore, David (Sheryl) Traylor, Corey Piper, Kelsey Washburn, Kyla Piper, Tony (Victoria) Piper; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his closest friends, Bill and Eunice Mulford and the entire Spradlin Family.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Seymore.
A memorial service will be Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. You may call upon the family on Monday from noon until the time of the service. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
