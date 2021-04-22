Homerville - Robert Russell aka Ozoner, 57, passed away on April 19, 2021, in Middletown, OH. He was born Dec. 29, 1963, in Berea, OH, the son of Ralph and June (Kloetzly) Russell. Rob is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Russell.
He is survived by his mother, June Russell; daughter, Sunny Russell; brother, Ralph Russell Jr.; sisters, Lenna Knox, Linda Russell and Holly Neokratis.
Rob lived life on his own terms. He had a unique vision of the world and saw beauty in the mundane. He was a talented musician and songwriter, covering genres from rock, blues, folk, and more. He was part of the Athens, OH music scene for many years. He touched many lives without realizing the depth of his impact and his presence will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date when we can safely gather together. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences. Robert Russell
