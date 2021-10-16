The Plains - Robert Lee Sharpe, 69, of The Plains passed away on Oct. 9, 2021. He was born Dec. 22, 1951.
He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Morris of Lawtey, Florida and Stacie Sharpe of Clovis, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Megan (Tommy) Hahn, Autumn Box, Levi Morris, Grace Morris, Dalton (Jennifer) Lizenbee, Isabel (Chaney) Sparks and 13 great-grandchildren. His surviving siblings are Margaret Thompson of Athens, Mildred Haines of Athens, Wilfred Sharpe of Waverly, Mary Burleigh of Millfield, Effie Bledsoe of Bradenton, Florida and Judy McDonald of The Plains.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. Sharpe and Mae Stover Sharpe; siblings Shelba Jean Rosser and Charles F. Sharpe; a granddaughter, Hannah Lizenbee and a great-grandson, William Lee Hahn.
Robert's wish was to be cremated and the family will have a memorial and celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Robert Sharpe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.