HAMDEN – Robert E. “Bob” Swaim, 60, of Hamden, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 4, 1960, in Logan, OH, son of the late Raymond Eugene and Beverly Mae Breeze Swaim. Bob was married to the late Pamela Sue Ebert Swaim.
Bob was a self-employed roofer who was a jack of all trades kind of guy who enjoyed fishing, tinkering around on various projects and was very artistic. He was a member of the Independent Church of Dundas.
He is survived by his daughter, Krystal Jones of Miamisburg; grandson, Jordan Jones; brother, Steven (Connie) Swaim of Dundas; sister, Serena (Mike) McCollum of Nelsonville and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Alan Swaim and grandparents, Kermit and Glennus Swaim and Martha and Harry Breeze.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in New Fairivew Memorial Gardens, Rockbridge.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur.
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
