Robert West

Athens - Robert Harold "Bob" West, age 91 of Athens, passed away peacefully at home early Sunday morning, Feb. 13, 2022.
Born May 19, 1930 in Chauncey, he was the son of the late Harold "Shorty" West and Della Marie Hamilton West.
He was a graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School. Following high school, he moved to Athens and lived on Mill Street and then Morris Avenue.
Bob served In the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a PFC and was assigned to the 1844 C Battery 963rd Artillery Battalion. He was awarded the Army Occupation Medal of Germany and the National Defense Service Award.
When he returned home, he joined his uncle Leslie White's Heating and Air Conditioning business. After Mr. White retired, Bob took over operations and changed the name of the business to West Heating and Air Conditioning, which he operated until his retirement. Bob enjoyed taking trips with his wife and spending time with his sons and grandchildren.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert J. (Rebecca) West and Michael D. (Susie) West both of Athens. He was a cherished "Papaw" to his grandchildren, Lindsey (B.J. Humphrey) West and Nathan West: and his great-granddaughter, Jade West.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Rosa Mae "Sally" Dewey West, who died in 1996; brother, Byron West; and an infant brother, Jimmy West.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Jim Salyer officiating. Burial will be in W. Union St. Cemetery, Athens.
Friends may call Saturday 11 a.m. until time of service. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion and VFW Post 9893 Honor Guards at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701.
Bob was able to remain in his home thanks to his family, his caregivers, friend and neighbor Karen Thompson, and OhioHealth Hospice, for which the family is grateful.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Robert West
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.