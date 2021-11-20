Robert White

Coolville - Surrounded by family, Robert (Bob) Seldon White, 91, of Coolville, Ohio passed away on Nov. 17, 2021. Born in Dayton, Ohio on July 26, 1930,
Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years Dove (Copley) White and their children Robin, Bobbie Conklin (husband Jeremy), and J.T. (wife Charity). In addition, he is survived by grandchildren Hannah, Lydia, Riley, Cheyenne, Lilly, Olivia, and someone who was like a granddaughter, Rebecca Chadwell. Bob is also survived by cousins Marvin (wife Kathryn) and Marilyn Bankes. From a previous marriage, Bob is survived by children James, William, and Nancy (Studebaker).
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Maude A. (Conroy) and Seldon J. White, and sister Esther D. Faulkner. Bob was a member of the Church of Christ.
Inducted into the National Arts Council in 2006, Bob was a talented and respected stringed instrument builder and owner of Shade Valley Instruments. Specializing in hand crafted mandolins, Bob's instruments are sought after works of art and have been admired and played by some of the biggest names in bluegrass. Bob honed his craft at Stewart-MacDonald Banjo Factory and was the second employee hired by the company. As a musician, Bob's tenor voice and his mandolin playing have been featured on multiple records with bands like The Hart Brothers, Les Hall and the Mastertones, The Hutchinson Brothers, Caney Creek, The Bissell Brothers, Middle Branch and The All American Boys. Bob was at home on the stage and was always ready with a joke or funny story.
For more than 15 years, Bob was a school bus driver for Eastern Local Schools and was loved and respected by the students, parents and school administrators. He was named as Regional Driver of the Year in 1997. Bob was known in the community as someone to depend on to coordinate a fundraiser, volunteer to serve food or lend his talents on stage.
Bob will be missed by his friends, family, and the community. Friends can pay their respects to the family at White - Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, Ohio on Monday, Nov. 22 from 4 - 7 p.m., with a celebration of life immediately following.
To honor his memory, please consider a donation in his name to either the Eastern Music Boosters (c/o Kelly Epling 54550 Deeter Rd. Reedsville, OH 45772) or the Belpre Performing Arts Boosters (P.O. 746 Belpre, OH 45714). Robert White
