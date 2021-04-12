NELSONVILLE – Robert “Allan” Winchell, 70, of Nelsonville, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital in Athens. He was born Nov. 27, 1950 in Floodwood, OH, the son of the late Marvin and Juanita Smith Winchell. He was married to Beverly Eileen “Bev” Arnold Winchell, for 40 years, who survives.
Funeral services with military honors will be held 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating and honors being conducted by the Athens County Combined Color Guard Unit. Cremation to follow the service. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Allan Winchell may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Please observe all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing while in attendance.
