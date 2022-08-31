Roberta Cain Aug 31, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Quaker City - Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at CrestviewRehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, inFlorence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna BrownKoons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate ofHocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of QuakerCity Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Cain, Jr.,who died May 13, 2012; her oldest son, Daniel Allen Cain, who died July 17, 1994; fourbrothers, Kenneth K. Koons, Edwin A. Koons, Wayne A. Koons and Darrel D. Koons; and fivesisters, Tresa G. Dowdle, Edra Koons, Vivian Koons, C. Doris Morrison, J. Joan "Jo" Watson.She is survived by two sons, George (Martha) Cain of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, and DaleO. Cain of Malta; one daughter, Sally (Kenneth) Mathews of Lancaster, Ohio; fourgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.Calling hours will be observed Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at McVay-PerkinsFuneral Home, 416 East St., Caldwell. A graveside service will be observed Saturday,September 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Dudley Cemetery with Pastor Larry Jellison officiating. In lieu offlowers, contributions may be made in Roberta's name to the Quaker City Baptist Church. Anonline guestbook may be signed at www.mcvay-perkins.com Roberta Cain To plant a tree in memory of Roberta Cain as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roberta G. Cain Kenneth K. Koons Medicine School Criminal Law Ohio Quaker City Baptist Church Lancaster Sally Kill Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Trimble's early season struggles continue against River Ten Ohio counties ban wind, solar projects under new state law Man charged in Nelsonville shooting to plead “We’re desperately worried about food.” For Ohio foodbanks, a bad situation gets worse. Trimble topples Buckeyes on the court Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.