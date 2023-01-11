Nelsonville - Roberta Daugherty, age 103, of formerly of St. Charles St. in Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away January 8, 2023 at Bickford of Lancaster, Lancaster, Ohio.
Roberta was born December 12, 1919 in Floodwood, Kentucky to Melvin and Louella Ward. She was in business for many years owning and operating the Kut & Kurl Hair Salon in Nelsonville with her sister Frankie Sackett. She was a longtime member of the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church and the Eastern Star.
Surviving are her son Terry (Mary) Daugherty of Lancaster; grandchildren, Steven Paul (Erin) Daugherty, Tammy Daugherty Van Scoy, and Jeff (Sarah) Daugherty; great-grandchildren Noah, Mason, Emma, Brita, Rachael, Zachary, and Jenna; great-great-grandchildren Sophia, Declan, and Riley; nieces, Sue, Joanie, Gina, Jeanie, and Tracie.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 74 years Paul W. Daugherty; siblings, Dennis, Melvin Jr. Gene, Abbey, Gerald, Frankie, Eula, Elizabeth; and niece Kathy Odum.
Chris Jolly and Sheryl Auflick were her special pen pals. The family wishes to thank Bickford Assisted Living caretakers, especially nurse Cheryl and FairHoPe Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30A.M., Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Mike Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed 4:30-7pm Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the funeral home, and 11:00 to the time of service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church.
