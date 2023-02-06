Nelsonville - Roberta L. Carter, 94, of Nelsonville, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Athens. She was born August 24, 1928, in Buchtel, the daughter of the late Edward J. and Flossie (Gottke) Taylor. She was married for 68 years to the late Bernard E. Carter.
Roberta graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1946. She worked for Columbus & Southern Electric and then focused on raising her wonderful family. She was a member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church.
Roberta is survived by her children, Donald E. (Kimberly) Carter of Stewart, Rita L. (Robert) Baughman of Nelsonville, Gary M. (Barbara) Carter of Nelsonville, and Roger D. (Lisa) Carter of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Edward (Heather) Carter of Buchtel, Robert (Patricia) Baughman of Nelsonville, Rebecca (Jared) Bunting of Buchtel, Randall Baughman of Greenfield, Madison (Ashlee) Carter of Nelsonville, Marc (Cheyenne) Carter of Buchtel, Alicia (Michael) Simpson of Guysville, and Matthew (Mariah) Carter of Nelsonville; great grandchildren, Andrew Carter, Avery Carter, Owen Carter, Ross Baughman, Camden Bunting, Carter Bunting, Forrest Simpson, Jack Carter, Dawson Carter, and Kalvin Carter.
Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Regina Miller; and uncle, Harry Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, February 10, 2023, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM Friday at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Roberta be made to Buchtel United Methodist Church, PO Box 230, Buchtel, Ohio 45716.
