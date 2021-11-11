Athens - Rodney Bowen, 72 of Athens passed away on Nov. 7 at home surrounded by his family after a very long nine-year battle with renal disease.
Calling hours will be at Bigony Jordan Funeral Home, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 2 to 9 p.m. Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, with Harold Benson officiating. Rodney was a hardworking and laid-back man.
The family asks that everyone that attends to please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
You may sign the complete obituary at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Rodney Bowen
