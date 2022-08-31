Rodney Elliott

Cincinnati - Surrounded by family, Rodney D Elliott, 93, passed away on August 27, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born in Winfield, Kansas on July 21,1929 to Theodore Elliott and Faith (Dicken) Elliott. His early years growing up on a Kansas farm with extended family provided a solid foundation for military service (US Army and US Air Force), an academic career, and unfailing devotion to his family.
He earned his degrees at the University of Colorado at Boulder and retired as a Professor of Sociology at Ohio University. In retirement he enjoyed cycling, gardening, and lake life on Lake Marion in South Carolina. He continued to inspire his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with beautiful furniture restoration, creative problem solving, bread baking, his humanism, and his love of nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gerald Elliott; and a sister, Patricia Lindsey.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy M. Elliott (McMaster); his daughters, Sidney Wittenberg of Cincinnati and Nancy Harvey of Zanesville; and his son, Ted Elliott, of Ottoville; along with 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, son-in-laws Steve Wittenberg and Ronald Harvey, and daughter-in-law, Patricia Elliott (Herman).
