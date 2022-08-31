Rodney Elliott

Cincinnati - Surrounded by family, Rodney D Elliott, 93, passed away on August 27, 2022 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Zanesville, Ohio. He was born in Winfield, Kansas on July 21,1929 to Theodore Elliott and Faith (Dicken) Elliott. His early years growing up on a Kansas farm with extended family provided a solid foundation for military service (US Army and US Air Force), an academic career, and unfailing devotion to his family.

