Rodney Jordan

Montpelier - Rodney D. Jordan, 68, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Community Hospital in Bryan. He was born on April 21, 1954 in McArthur, Ohio to Dorsey and Pansey (Turner) Jordan. In 1972 Rodney graduated from Alexander High School in Albany, Ohio. On September 29, 1990 he married Sue Vanstaen at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

