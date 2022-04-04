Trimble - Rodney McKee, 75 of Trimble passed away Sunday April 3, 2022, at his residence. Born March 29, 1947, in Trimble, he was the son of the late Everett and Christie Mae Cochran McKee. He retired from Trimble Local Schools after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Oakdale Church of Christ where he was an Elder and Deacon and attended the Glouster Church of Christ Bible Study group. Rodney was a family man who enjoyed hunting with his sons and brothers, watching wrestling, and playing board games. He was known to be a "jack of all trades."
He is survived by his wife, Alice Lowery McKee of Trimble; sons, Trevor (Leslie) McKee of Glouster, Rodney (Renee) McKee Jr. of Jacksonville, and Brian (Renee) McKee of Glouster; an honorary son, Joe McKee Jr. of Glouster; a daughter, Tiffany (Tina) Barton-McKee of Havelock, NC; grandchildren, Emily (Trent Gabriel) McKee, Haily McKee, Klarissa McKee, Brian McKee Jr., and Josh McKee; step grandchildren, Bret Gibbs, Joshua Hilliard, Shawn Lewis, and Justin Phillips; 4 step great grandchildren; brothers, Frank (Barb) McKee of Glouster, Joe (Barb) McKee of Nelsonville, and Paul (Cheryl) McKee of Chauncey; sisters, Trudy Gardner of Glouster and Lori Graham of Junction City; and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry McKee; an infant brother, Wilbur McKee; and a sister, Stella.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 7, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Brad Seevers officiating. Interment will be in the Beechgrove Cemetery, Perry County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and also on Thursday one hour prior to the service. Family will accept flowers at the funeral home or contributions can be made to the Oakdale Church of Christ, c/o Mary Helen Harvey, 22808 Oakdale Road, Glouster, Ohio 45732. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Rodney McKee
