New Marshfield - Roger M. Blackford, 66, passed away Dec. 23, 2021, at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital emergency room.
Born Aug. 31, 1955, in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Virginia Pitts Blackford. He was a 1974 graduate of Alexander High School, a self-employed mechanic, and attended Faith Believers Ministeries, His light will be missed very much.
Roger is survived by his wife of 24 years Melissa Dominiak Blackford; son, Michael (Tasha) Blackford: grandchildren, Willow, Ora Mae, and Milo; brother, Jim Blackford; nieces, Carolyn Lemelle, Laura Quinones; nephew, Jimmy Blackford; and his beloved dogs Molly, Rusty, and Yogi.
Services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m.. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Bill Gamble officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery.
Visitation is Tuesday 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Roger Blackford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.