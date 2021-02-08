Roger Brown

NELSONVILLE – In loving memory of Roger Dale Brown, Nov. 25, 1961 – Feb, 4, 2021. Age 59 years, two months and 10 days.

Roger was born in Nelsonville, OH, the seventh child of John C. and Rozella Brown. Roger served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps from 1978 to 1981 attaining the rank of lance corporal. Roger was a proficient swimmer and was on the swim team at Western Hills High School in Cincinnati. He was also an ace chess player. He enjoyed Popular Mechanics and Popular Science magazines. Roger was always quick with a humorous or sarcastic remark in any conversation.

Survived by his eight siblings, Linda (Bill) Stover, Valparaiso, IN, Sue (Harlan) Ham, Tucson, AZ., Carla Bedunah, Maryville, TN., John R. Brown, Sunman, IN., and Paula Burt, Victor (Mandy) Brown, Jay Brown, and Luther Brown all of Nelsonville, OH.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

