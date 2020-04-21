cutler – Roger Cross, 62, of Cutler, Ohio passed away at his home on April 18, 2020 surrounded by his wife, Nanette, daughter, Sammy, and son, Bryan (Bekah).
Roger was a loving father (to his human children and his fur children) and a devoted husband. He was an avid Buckeye fan. He had a way of making people feel special and he never met a stranger. He loved telling stories and making people laugh. He was quite skilled in making grilled cheese and watermelon cakes.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, being a sports coach, playing darts and hanging out in his garage paying dominoes with the people he card about. He was a fan of four letter words, sunrises, the moon and stars.
He was a kind, funny and wonderful man who will be missed.
Roger wanted to be cremated. At this time there will be no services. Everyone is asked to celebrate his life in their own way; watching a Buckeye game, a sunrise (or a sunset — he liked those too) or hitting one (medical of course) would be appropriate for example.
Even though he enjoyed smelling like flowers his family is asking in lieu of flowers to do an unexpected act of kindness or Ohio Health Hospice. Go Buckeyes!
The family would love to receive cards, stories and remembrances of Roger and can be sent to the family or by sending online condolences at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.
Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.
