Glouster - Roger L. Dyer, 71 of Glouster passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. He was born Oct. 3, 1950, in Athens County.
Roger was an Army Veteran and was formerly employed by Conrail Railroad. He was a Lifetime Member and Past Commander of The Plains V.F.W. He was also a member of the Murray City American Legion and the Glouster Eagles. He enjoyed golfing and playing poker and euchre.
He is survived by two sons, Roger L. (Becky) Dyer II of Columbus and Paul (Lisa) McLaughlin of Glouster; three daughters, Shonda (John) Warrick of Pickerington, Trish (Roger) Rodriguez and Tabitha McLaughlin of Corning; 21 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his mother, Vera Jones Brose of Fostoria; his fiancé, Nancy Nye of Glouster; a sister, Vera "Marty" Dyer of Logan; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brother, Mac Dyer; sister, Debbie Ritter; maternal grandparents, Haskell "Casey" and Mildred Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday Jan. 31, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor John Ennis officiating. A military service will be conducted at the funeral home by the Combined Color Guard Unit and the United States Army.
Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the time of service.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Roger Dyer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.