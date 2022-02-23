Columbus - Roger L. Dyer II 53 of Columbus, formerly of Glouster, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born May 13, 1968, in Athens County.
He was a 1986 graduate of Trimble High School, a Desert Storm Navy Veteran and was employed by Amazon in Etna. He was an Ohio State football fan and enjoyed collecting OSU memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife, Esther "Becky" Dyer of Columbus; son, Roger L. (Kourtney) Dyer III of Ravenswood, WV; daughter, Ashley (Isaiah) Eggers of South Bloomingville; grandchildren, Jordan, Colten, Zoey, and Athena; mother, Brenda (Kent) Kerr of Columbus; sister, Shonda (John) Warrick of Pickerington; a brother, Will Kerr; paternal grandmother, Vera Jones Brose of Fostoria; aunt, Vera (Marty) Dyer of Logan; mother-in-law, Rebecca E. Maines; brothers-in-law, Kevin and Leonard Maines Jr., both of Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger L. Dyer; and his father-in-law, Leonard C. Maines Sr.
Services for Roger will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville.
The family requests that contributions be made to them to assist with Medical Expenses. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Roger Dyer
