Roger Grueser

Athens - Roger Raymond Grueser of Athens, Ohio passed away on December 9, 2022. He was born in Rutland, Ohio on June 27, 1933 to the late Nick and lmogene (Snowden) Grueser.
The oldest of lmogene's six children, Roger spent much of his youth in Mansfield, Ohio. His second-grade teacher, the late Clara Delma Ball, took Roger under her wing. She mentored him throughout his years in Mansfield, at times providing him with basic necessities such as lunch money and shoes. Roger remained close with Clara Delma and her family for decades.
A graduate of Western Local High School in Rutland, Ohio, Roger married Patricia Ann Frost at the young age of 18 in Athens, Ohio, where they lived together for over 65 years until Patty passed away April 2, 2017.
Roger and Patty had four children. Their first daughter Christina passed away at nine months old. Roger is survived by his daughter Nicki Henson and son-in-law Robert Henson; his son Barney Grueser and daughter-in-law Carol (Poulson) Grueser; his daughter Lora Lavelle and son-in-law John Lavelle; his grandchildren Ryan Tevis, Caleb Tevis, Adrienne Tevis and Taylor Grueser; his great grandchildren Emerson Tavis, Liam Tevis and Crosby Tevis; his sisters Marie Matzer and Jean Detillion; and his loving companion of the last five years, Maxine Grothouse.
Roger served in the U.S. Army from May 1953 to May 1955. Upon completion of Basic and Specialist Training in Virginia he was stationed in France as part of the commitment to stop the spread of communism in Europe during the "Cold War".
From 1955 until the early 1960's Roger worked in various jobs including sales for Brown & Williamson. In the early 1960's he elected to become his own boss and launched a successful career as a home builder. With little capital and experience he constructed his first house in 1963. Over the next twenty five years he built over 70 homes in the Athens area. After retiring from the construction business Roger started Grueser Home Inspection Service, which he operated for over 20 years.
In his early adult years Roger was an avid and successful motorcycle racer. While in his mid 30's he developed an interest in local politics and ran for Mayor of the City of Athens. In the late 1970's Roger purchased a farm and enjoyed spending his spare time raising cattle and working the land. Roger was also a member of the Hocking Valley Gun Club. Later in life he developed a love for the game of poker and spent many hours contemplating "when to hold'em and when to fold'em".
Roger's memorial service will be Sunday, December 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701. Rev. Lyndsey Klein will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. Burial of his ashes will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Military Rites will be conducted by K.T. Crossen American Legion Post 21 and VFW Post 9897 Honor Guard at the cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to the Athens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 765, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Roger Grueser
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Grueser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.