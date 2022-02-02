Roger Hall

Glouster - Roger D. Hall, 72 of Glouster, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his residence.
He was the son of the late William and Helen Greer Hall.
Roger was the owner and operator of the R. D. Auto Parts and Junkyard in Middletown, from where he retired. He attended the Fairview Church in Morgan County and was a member of the Germantown Masonic Lodge #607 and the Scottish Rite. Roger loved to travel with his wife, Gail, and he loved to fish and hunt.
He is survived by son, Jodie (Melissa) Hall of Hillsboro; daughter, Tammy (Thomas) Nava Celestino of Dayton; seven grandchildren, Roger D., Ashley, Patrick, Andrew, Kaleb, Christian, and Jared; four great-grandchildren, Eileen, Olivia, Alfredo, and Kolton; and two sisters, Susan (Olen) Boggs and son, Eric of New Lebanon and Kathy Hawk of West Carrollton.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Ann Back Hall; brother, Terrance Hall and sister, Donna Brennan.
Funeral services for Roger and his wife Gail will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 5, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt 78, Glouster, OH 45732 with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Morgan County.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m. with a Masonic Service being held at 7:30 p.m.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
