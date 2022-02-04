Glouster - Services for Roger Hall have been rescheduled due to inclement weather. His calling hours will be held on Monday Feb. 7, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Morrison Funeral Chapel. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. Roger Hall
