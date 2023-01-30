Glouster - Roger D. Kennedy 70, of Glouster, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at his residence. Born February 22, 1952 in Glouster, he was the son of the late Denver and Irene Mayle Kennedy. He was a 1971 graduate of Glouster High School and was a member of the Army National Guard from 1971-1986. He was employed by SOCCO (Meigs Mine #31). He was also a member of UMWA from 1976-2009. He became an ordained minister with the Free Will Baptist Church of The Plains in 1983.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Nancy Brammer Kennedy of Glouster; two sons, Shawn (Taffnie Williams) Kennedy of Glouster and Kevin Kennedy of Glouster; four grandchildren, Faith Pickett of McConnelsville and Kyle, Zoie, and Karter "Scooter" Kennedy, all of Glouster; siblings, Frank (Shirley) of Guysville, Sanford (Sue) of Guysville, Barbara (Chester) Tabler of Kilvert, William "Billly" of The Plains, and Elizabeth (Richard) Evans of New Straitsville; sister-in-law Patricia Kennedy of Zanesville; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he is preceded in death by five brothers, Leroy, James, Charles, Melvin and John Kennedy; and six sisters Jane Kennedy, Vonda "Susie" Williams, Peggy Norris, Genieva Leach, Charlene Mayle, and Debbie Kennedy.
Funeral services will be held at 12pm on Friday February 3, 2023, at the Bishopville Church of Christ with the Rev. John Butcher officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster, where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the Combined Color Guard unit and the United States Army. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4-8 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Roger Kennedy
To plant a tree in memory of Roger Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
