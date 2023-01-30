Glouster - Roger D. Kennedy 70, of Glouster, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at his residence. Born February 22, 1952 in Glouster, he was the son of the late Denver and Irene Mayle Kennedy. He was a 1971 graduate of Glouster High School and was a member of the Army National Guard from 1971-1986. He was employed by SOCCO (Meigs Mine #31). He was also a member of UMWA from 1976-2009. He became an ordained minister with the Free Will Baptist Church of The Plains in 1983.

To plant a tree in memory of Roger Kennedy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.