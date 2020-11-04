Roger Lowery

GLOUSTER – Roger A. Lowery, 66, of Glouster passed away Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 24, 1954 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow and Ethel Blanch Zarley Lowery. He worked at Junction City Clay for 18 years and retired from Trimble Township. Roger was a member of Oakdale Church of Christ. He enjoyed carving walking sticks and collecting metal tins.

