Roger Lowery

GLOUSTER – Roger A. Lowery, 66, of Glouster passed away Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Jan. 24, 1954 in Nelsonville, he was the son of the late Lorenzo Dow and Ethel Blanch Zarley Lowery. He worked at Junction City Clay for 18 years and retired from Trimble Township. Roger was a member of Oakdale Church of Christ. He enjoyed carving walking sticks and collecting metal tins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.