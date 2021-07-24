Nelsonville - Roger Dale McCulloch Sr., age 81, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away July 21, 2021, at Embassy Care Logan, Ohio.
Roger was born February 24, 1940, in Buchtel, Ohio to Clyde McCulloch and Lucille Robson McCulloch. He was a longtime Sexton of Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville.
Surviving are his children; Cheryl Hunter, Roger McCulloch Jr., Jeffery McCulloch, Danny McCulloch, Robert McCulloch; sister, Carol Lynn Brooks; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife Patricia McCulloch; parents, Clyde and Lucille McCulloch; brothers Jim, Jack and Bob McCulloch.
There will be no services. Private burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Nelsonville. Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences
