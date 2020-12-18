LOGAN – Roger J. Thompson Sr., 79, of Logan, OH, passed away Dec. 16, 2020 at University Medical Center, Columbus, OH.
Roger was born Feb. 1, 1941 in Athens, OH. Owned R. J. Thompson Electric; liked golfing, and fishing in Florida; and loved watching football.
Surviving are his children, Roger and Janet (Clark) Thompson Jr, Eric and Melinda (Lantz) Thompson, and Jason and Emily (Inboden) Thompson; grandchildren, Colt Thompson, Clint and Denika Thompson, Brandy and James Deceion, Kelly Moore, Brandi Clark, Tristan Thompson, Carly Thompson, and Brock Thompson; great-grandchildren, Rory Thompson, Chyler Thompson, Cameron Dunn, and Raven, Bria, Jake, Malak, and Sylus Deceion; brothers, Gary and Londa (Walraven) Thompson and Lyle and Doniata (Kubicki) Thompson; sisters, Hope (Thompson) and Robert Johnson and Faithann (Matheny) and Dave McAllister; lots of nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ed Hunt.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Arthur James Thompson; mother, Dorthy (Rogers) Matheny; wife, Shirley Thompson; daughter, Bernice Moore; and infant son, Brian Thompson.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend.
Arrangements are by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, OH.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
