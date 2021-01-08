Roger walls

ATHENS – Roger Donald Walls, 76, of Athens, went to be with God on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Nelsonville, after his heart failed him. His children were by his side. Born May 29, 1944 in Athens, he was the son of the late James Walls and Edna Davis Walls.

A graduate of Athens High School he was employed with Abex Corp. and retired from Athens Mold and Machine after 40 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran with the rank of Tech Sergeant. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS Post 76 and a member of K.T. Crossen Post 21 American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and being in the outdoors.

Roger is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Charles) Arnold of Nelsonville; his son, David (Vicki) Walls of Nelsonville; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, June (Richard) Coe of Athens; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Griffin; four brothers, Virgil, Milard, Vernon and Melvin Walls.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments