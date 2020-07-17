MILLFIELD – Roger L. “Buster” Wemer Jr., 58 of Millfield passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, Athens. He was born Aug. 10, 1961 in Athens. He was a Maintenance Tech for Spectrum, an Army Veteran, and a lifetime member of the Albany V.F.W. Post #9893. Roger enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and playing cards.
He is survived by his mother, Carolyn S. Wemer; a daughter, Chelsie (Jerry) McDaniel; step-son, Dustin Canter; two sisters, Kim (Pete) Russell and Tanya (Brian) Johnson; a brother, Terry Wemer; uncles, Jerry (Linda) Wemer and Colin (Nancy) Wemer; aunts, Brenda VanGundy, Norma (Don) Copeland, Ada (Harold) Pratt, and Becky Wemer; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger L. Wemer Sr.; paternal grandparents, Ben and Dora Wemer; maternal grandparents, Harmon and Garnet Keirns; maternal step-grandmother, Louise Keirns; a nephew, David M. Holmes Jr.; uncles, Denzel Wemer, Carol Keirns, Gene Keirns, Gail Wemer, and Jerry VanGundy; and an aunt, Sandy Keirns.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Buford Brown officiating. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, where there will be a military graveside service conducted by the United States Army and the Albany V.F.W. Color Guard Unit. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
