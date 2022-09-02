Lockborne - Rogetta L. Sigman, 48 of Lockborne, OH, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Born October 29, 1973 in Athens, OH, she was the daughter of Roger Lee Stewart and the late Mary M. Cassles Stewart.
A 1992 graduate of Athens High School, she went on to lead a successful and loyal career of over 23 years in a supervisory role at Waxman Industries. She was a passionate woman who loved spending her free time gardening. Her love for her animals and family was everlasting, especially for her grandchild.
Besides her father, she is survived by her beloved husband of over 28 years, Michael Sigman; daughter, Whitlee Sigman; grandchild, Isaiah; sister, Rogena Stewart-Holliman; brother, Roger Lee (Jennifer) Stewart, II; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Besides her mother, she is preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.
A funeral service will be at 11AM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Mark Edwards officiating. You may call upon the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 4PM - 7PM. Friends and family are welcomed sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Rogetta Sigman
